KOTG: Brookings abduction ends in Sioux Falls, suspect at large; Local fisherman recounts ‘freak’ accident; Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride

Brookings abduction ends in Sioux Falls, suspect at large; Local fisherman recounts 'freak' accident; Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, July 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Authorities in eastern KELOLAND are looking for the suspect in an alleged kidnapping. According to the Brooking’s County Sheriff’s Office, there was a reported kidnapping Sunday morning at Oakwood State Park.

Brookings abduction ends in Sioux Falls, suspect still at large

Police are investigating a Sunday morning stabbing in Sioux Falls. Police say a man in his early 30s showed up at an emergency room on the city’s west side around 3 a.m., suffering from stab wounds to his back and abdomen.

Sioux Falls police investigating stabbing

A family that lives in northeastern Minnehaha County says they are grateful to be together after what they are calling a freak fishing accident happened almost two weeks ago.

‘This is better than winning the lottery’: Local fisherman recounts surviving ‘freak’ fishing accident

A motorcycle caravan is making its way across the country this summer to honor fallen soldiers.

‘They deserve to be honored’: Motorcycle riders crossing the country to honor fallen soldiers

