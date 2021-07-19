KOTG: Brookings abduction ends in Sioux Falls, suspect at large; Local fisherman recounts ‘freak’ accident; Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, July 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Authorities in eastern KELOLAND are looking for the suspect in an alleged kidnapping. According to the Brooking’s County Sheriff’s Office, there was a reported kidnapping Sunday morning at Oakwood State Park.

Police are investigating a Sunday morning stabbing in Sioux Falls. Police say a man in his early 30s showed up at an emergency room on the city’s west side around 3 a.m., suffering from stab wounds to his back and abdomen.

A family that lives in northeastern Minnehaha County says they are grateful to be together after what they are calling a freak fishing accident happened almost two weeks ago.

A motorcycle caravan is making its way across the country this summer to honor fallen soldiers.