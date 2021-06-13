KOTG: Boy’s body recovered from river; Several juveniles involved in crash; Teams walked for suicide awareness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your Sunday.

A dive team recovered the body of a 10-year-old boy from the river near Hudson, South Dakota last night.

Sioux Falls police are investigating an early morning two-vehicle crash that involved as many as ten people, all of them juveniles.

Wheelchair athletes learned the sport of tennis during a clinic Saturday in Sioux Falls.

Teams of walkers hit the pavement Saturday to help raise awareness about suicide.