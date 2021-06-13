KOTG: Boy’s body recovered from river; Several juveniles involved in crash; Teams walked for suicide awareness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your Sunday.

A dive team recovered the body of a 10-year-old boy from the river near Hudson, South Dakota last night.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Boy’s body found

Sioux Falls police are investigating an early morning two-vehicle crash that involved as many as ten people, all of them juveniles.

Multiple people involved in crash in Sioux Falls

Wheelchair athletes learned the sport of tennis during a clinic Saturday in Sioux Falls.

Miss Wheelchair America 2020 passes on her tennis passion to athletes in Sioux Falls

Teams of walkers hit the pavement Saturday to help raise awareness about suicide.

Helpline Center holds 10th annual suicide prevention walk

