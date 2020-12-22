KOTG: Body recovered from trench collapse in Rapid City, Moderna vaccine arriving Tuesday and snow in the forecast Wednesday

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Authorities in Rapid City say crews have recovered the body of a construction worker following a trench collapse. 

Body of construction worker recovered after trench collapses in Rapid City

Sioux Falls police are trying to find the people who robbed a convenience store early Saturday morning.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Search for suspects in store robbery

Tuesday, the first shipments of the Moderna vaccine will arrive at hospitals in Sioux Falls.

Operation Warp Speed update

Both health systems as well as Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken are urging people to continue to use caution over the Christmas holiday to make sure you don’t spread the coronavirus to loved ones.

Health officials are reminding people to use caution over the holidays

Local businesses in Rapid City are ready to help people with their last minute holiday shopping.

Head to your local businesses for last minute holiday shopping

