KOTG: Body of missing hunter found in the Black Hills, COVID-19 restrictions lifted in Sioux Falls and sunny skies Wednesday

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day! 

A person fixing a fence in Deerfield Lake area may have found the body of missing hunter, Larry Genzlinger.

Body found in Deerfield Lake area believed to be missing hunter, Larry Genzlinger

While the Division of Criminal Investigation looks into the death of Minnehaha County Jail inmate, Jordin Eichmann, a death from last year under the same medical services provider has left a family searching for answers.

Minnehaha County detox death also under Armor Health

Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive order, extending the state of emergency for South Dakota concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noem: South Dakota has received CARES Act funds

The executive order comes after, the South Dakota health department announced 67 new positive cases of COVID-19 bringing the total of active cases to 1,075.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 67 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 50; Active cases at 1,075

Tuesday night, The Sioux Falls City Council passed an ordinance dropping all COVID-19-related business regulations.

Looking ahead as SF City Council drops COVID-19 business regulations

The cool, rainy weather in KELOLAND is causing grass to grow quickly.

City of Sioux Falls giving residents extra time on grass mowing

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests