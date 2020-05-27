KOTG: Body of missing hunter found in the Black Hills, COVID-19 restrictions lifted in Sioux Falls and sunny skies Wednesday

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

A person fixing a fence in Deerfield Lake area may have found the body of missing hunter, Larry Genzlinger.

While the Division of Criminal Investigation looks into the death of Minnehaha County Jail inmate, Jordin Eichmann, a death from last year under the same medical services provider has left a family searching for answers.

Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive order, extending the state of emergency for South Dakota concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

The executive order comes after, the South Dakota health department announced 67 new positive cases of COVID-19 bringing the total of active cases to 1,075.

Tuesday night, The Sioux Falls City Council passed an ordinance dropping all COVID-19-related business regulations.

The cool, rainy weather in KELOLAND is causing grass to grow quickly.

