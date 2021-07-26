KOTG: Body of missing Aberdeen woman found; Trial moved involving U.S. Marshals; Grain elevator fire in Clinton, Minn.

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, July 26. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A body found in a lake near Aberdeen is believed to be a woman who has been missing since April.

Body of missing Aberdeen woman found in submerged vehicle

A federal contempt of court trial involving three members of the U.S. Marshals Service has been moved from Aberdeen to Sioux Falls.

Trial moved involving US marshals charged in vaccine dispute

Residents in a Minnesota town northeast of Milbank, South Dakota are being asked to conserve water following a fire at a grain elevator.

Residents asked to conserve water following grain elevator fire in Clinton, Minn.

Before we know it, students in KELOLAND will be heading back to school. And doctors want to remind parents to bring their kids in for their regular check-ups and back to school shots before heading back to the classroom. Students beginning kindergarten and entering middle school will need their immunizations updated.

Back to school planning: Physicals and immunizations

The Harlem Globetrotters performed at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Sunday afternoon.

Heritage Park receives update with return of Harlem Globetrotters

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 