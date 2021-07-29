KOTG: Body of Kenyon Brown located; drowning victim at Pactola Reservoir; Pass It On #ForTrevor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, July 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The body of a woman missing from the Dell Rapids area for almost a week has been found.

Body of Kenyon Brown located, authorities say

Crews in Pennington County say they have found the man who went under the water at Pactola Reservoir, and have recovered his body.

UPDATE: Law enforcement recover body of drowning victim at Pactola Reservoir

Sioux Falls police are investigating after a 20-year-old man showed up at a hospital after being shot.

20-year-old Sioux Falls man shows up to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds

On Wednesday, the Avera Foundation honored a women who has been giving both her time and money to the organization for nearly 40 years.

One woman’s story of donating time and money to Avera since 1984

A family in northeastern KELOLAND is making a difference for local kids through their organization. On Tuesday, Trevor Zuehlke, his family, and members of his care team handed out footballs at a local camp.

Pass It On #ForTrevor giving back to community

