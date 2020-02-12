KOTG: Blizzard warnings, repairs at the Washington Pavilion and matchmaker libraries

1  of  111
Aberdeen Area Senior Center Aberdeen Catholic School System Aberdeen Head Start Aberdeen School District Agar-Blunt-Onida School District ALC Christian Learning Center Preschool Arlington School District Big Stone City School Bison School District Bowdle School District Britton-Hecla School District Brookings School District Browns Valley School District Canby Schools Castlewood School District Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Clark School District Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Colman-Egan School District Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Crow Creek Tribal DeSmet School District Deubrook School District Deuel School District Doland School District Dupree Edgerton Public - Private Edmunds Central ELC-Pipestone Elkton School District Enemy Swim Day Estelline School District Eureka School District Faith School District Faulkton School District Flandreau School District Florence School District Frederick Fulda School District Gettysburg Great Plains Lutheran HS Groton Hamlin Harding Hendricks, MN Henry Highmore-Harrold Hitchcock-Tulare Holy Rosary/St. John Catholic Churches - Codington/Hamlin Holy Trinity Catholic Hoven Huron School District Immaculate Conception Ipswich Iroquois Ivanhoe School District Lake Benton School District Lake Preston Langford Lemmon Leola Lynd Marshall McIntosh School District Milbank Miller School District Milroy Minnesota West-Canby Minnesota West-Granite Falls Minnesota West-Pipestone Mobridge Head Start Mobridge-Pollock Murray County Central NESD Head Start-Sisseton Ctr. Northwestern Oldham-Ramona Ortonville-Big Stone City Pipestone Redfield Head Start Redfield School District Rosholt Russell-Tyler-Ruthton School District Rutland School District Selby School District Sioux Valley-Volga Christian Sisseton School District Sisseton Wahpeton College Sisseton Wahpeton Housing Authority Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Smee School District Southwest State St. Martin Lutheran Summit SWO Head Start Timber Lake School District Tiospa Zina Tribal School Tiospaye Topa Tracy Wagner Warner Watertown Christian Watertown School District Waubay Waverly-South Shore Webster Webster Head Start Westbrook Walnut Grove Activities Willow Lake Wilmot Windom Wolsey-Wessington

KOTG: Blizzard warnings, repairs at the Washington Pavilion and matchmaker libraries

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Here’s what you need to know to start the day.   

While most have their eyes set on finding love for this Valentine’s Day, some have their eyes fixed on falling in love with a new book. Siouxland Libraries is playing matchmaker by setting the literature loving public on a Blind Date with a Book.

A blast of arctic air will be moving quickly to the south Wednesday. Blizzard warnings have been posted for many areas north of Sioux Falls, including Huron, Watertown, Sisseton, and Marshall. Wind gusts of 40-50 mph will create white-out conditions at times in these areas.

Dozens of schools are on the KELOLAND Closeline.

More people in South Dakota can now call the 211 Helpline Center.  The service is active in eight more counties including Codington and Davison. 

Parts of the exterior of the Washington Pavilion could be replaced. The City Council is going to consider a request for $355,000 which would pay for a design of replacement railing and molding.

Large herds of deer have been grouping up; like this one in Miner County.  One farmer in the area thinks there are at least 400 of them roaming the fields around Fedora, mainly because of the food supply.   

