KOTG: Blizzard warnings, repairs at the Washington Pavilion and matchmaker libraries

Here's what you need to know to start the day.

While most have their eyes set on finding love for this Valentine’s Day, some have their eyes fixed on falling in love with a new book. Siouxland Libraries is playing matchmaker by setting the literature loving public on a Blind Date with a Book.

A blast of arctic air will be moving quickly to the south Wednesday. Blizzard warnings have been posted for many areas north of Sioux Falls, including Huron, Watertown, Sisseton, and Marshall. Wind gusts of 40-50 mph will create white-out conditions at times in these areas.

Dozens of schools are on the KELOLAND Closeline.

More people in South Dakota can now call the 211 Helpline Center. The service is active in eight more counties including Codington and Davison.

Parts of the exterior of the Washington Pavilion could be replaced. The City Council is going to consider a request for $355,000 which would pay for a design of replacement railing and molding.

Large herds of deer have been grouping up; like this one in Miner County. One farmer in the area thinks there are at least 400 of them roaming the fields around Fedora, mainly because of the food supply.

