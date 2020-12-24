KOTG: Blizzard blasts region, teen to be charged with murder, police seek robbery suspect, agencies to cooperate on controlling deer population

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day! 

The arrival of a White Christmas also brought with it some white-knuckle driving conditions in KELOLAND.

Blizzard brings wind, white-outs & white-knuckle driving to KELOLAND
Update to Dec. 9 homicide: 17-year-old boy arrested Wednesday morning
S.F. Police seek male suspect in Dec. 23 robbery

Sioux Falls Animal Control and Game, Fish and Parks are working together to control the deer population around the city.

The two biggest areas they will be focusing on is the interchange at I-229 and Rice Street as well as south of I-229 along Cliff Avenue. The goal is to remove 50 deer from those targeted areas.

Colder and sunny.

There’s a bit of change in the weather as today will be colder, sunny with a high around 8 above.

Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, December 24th

