KOTG: Black Hills compound for sale; Ravsnborg investigation in hands of prosecutor; Strong winds, warmer temps

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

The Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints compound in the southern Black Hills, once operated by Warren Jeffs, is for sale, according to Custer County Sheriff, Marty Mechaley.

A 25-year-old Sioux Falls man is waking up behind bars this morning on drug and reckless driving charges.

Two people were arrested and are accused of taking an ATM from a motel early yesterday morning.

Sioux Falls police continue to urge people to lock your cars and take valuables with you.

Stronger winds are blowing in some warmer temperatures today, but it won’t feel that way for many. Highs will range from the mid 20s in Sioux Falls to the mid and upper 40s in the Black Hills region.

It’s been about four and a half months since the fatal crash involving South Dakota’s Attorney General Jason Ravsnborg. As of Wednesday there are still no charges.

As more COVID-19 vaccines become available, some scammers could be trying to take advantage of the situation.

A young bidder stole the show yesterday at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show.

