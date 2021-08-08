KOTG: Bikers head out to Sturgis; Ben Reifel Middle School prepares to open; Several deadly motorcycle crashes;

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

Sioux Falls Little League advances to game two of regional tournament.

Interstate traffic will be filled with bikers making their way to the rally today. Many of them are hauling their bikes in trailers as part of their cross-country journey to the Black Hills.

The new Ben Reifel Middle School in Sioux Falls is just two-and-a-half weeks away from opening its doors for the first time.

Three bikers died in separate crashes on Friday’s opening day of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

