KOTG: Bikers head out to Sturgis; Ben Reifel Middle School prepares to open; Several deadly motorcycle crashes;

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

Sioux Falls Little League advances to game two of regional tournament.

Sioux Falls Little League rolls past Iowa, advances to next round of Little League regional tournament

Interstate traffic will be filled with bikers making their way to the rally today. Many of them are hauling their bikes in trailers as part of their cross-country journey to the Black Hills.

Reasons for riding and the trip out to Sturgis

The new Ben Reifel Middle School in Sioux Falls is just two-and-a-half weeks away from opening its doors for the first time.

A look inside Ben Reifel Middle School

Three bikers died in separate crashes on Friday’s opening day of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Check out Sunday’s Boredom Busters!

Sunday Boredom Busters: August 8th

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 