KOTG: Big night for Biden, Mash Madness starts Friday and another warm day

Here’s what you need to know to start the day.   

Former Vice President Joe Biden won Texas, Senator Bernie Sanders won California. KELOLAND.com Reporter Michael Geheren has a closer look at Super Tuesday results.

Biden surges on Super Tuesday, wins Minnesota; Sanders wins California

We have a very nice forecast ahead for KELOLAND with highs in the 50s for many Wednesday.

Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, March 4th

When Mash Madness tips off, local breweries will get busy tapping their kegs for a busy month.

4th annual Mash Madness is going digital

A woman accused of kidnapping her 2-year-old grandchild was in a Minnehaha County courtroom Tuesday.

SFPD: Grandmother arrested for kidnapping

It’s been nearly one week since Casey Bonhorst was shot and killed outside a home near 26th Street and Cleveland Avenue while delivering pizza.  Police have received several tips, but still no arrests.  

Domino’s Pizza owner makes emotional plea to find killer

Over $6 million from the sales and use tax fund has been approved to be used on projects in Sioux Falls by the city council.

SF City Council unanimously approves appropriations for streets, new fire station, Great Bear chairlift

