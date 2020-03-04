KOTG: Big night for Biden, Mash Madness starts Friday and another warm day

Here’s what you need to know to start the day.

Former Vice President Joe Biden won Texas, Senator Bernie Sanders won California. KELOLAND.com Reporter Michael Geheren has a closer look at Super Tuesday results.

We have a very nice forecast ahead for KELOLAND with highs in the 50s for many Wednesday.

When Mash Madness tips off, local breweries will get busy tapping their kegs for a busy month.

A woman accused of kidnapping her 2-year-old grandchild was in a Minnehaha County courtroom Tuesday.

It’s been nearly one week since Casey Bonhorst was shot and killed outside a home near 26th Street and Cleveland Avenue while delivering pizza. Police have received several tips, but still no arrests.

Over $6 million from the sales and use tax fund has been approved to be used on projects in Sioux Falls by the city council.

