KOTG: Bank robbery; Sioux Falls schools mourn loss and injury of students; KELOLAND Sports updates from Frisco

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, May 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

An Iowa man is in the Minnehaha County jail this morning, accused of robbing a Sioux Falls bank.

Police: Iowa man facing charges after robbing Sioux Falls bank

Two Sioux Falls High School students are dead and 4 other people are hospitalized after a crash in Sioux Falls Saturday night.

Sioux Falls schools mourn loss and injury of students in east side crash

There’s a COVID-19 vaccination event in Sisseton, South Dakota today.

Sisseton hosts COVID-19 vaccination event Tuesday

Come next fall, the Sioux Falls School District is set to see enrollment changes.

Notable changes coming to Sioux Falls middle and high school enrollments

Thousands of SDSU fans will be heading to Texas this weekend.

SDSU fans looking forward to FCS National Championship game

If you didn’t get tickets to the game, KELOLAND Sports has you covered. We will bring you live reports from Frisco beginning on Friday.

KELOLAND Sports to bring SDSU fans updates from Frisco

A new 30-foot-tall attraction in Hill City is officially the largest carving of Smokey Bear in the world.

Hill City introduces the world’s largest carving of Smokey Bear

