KOTG: Bank robbery; Sioux Falls schools mourn loss and injury of students; KELOLAND Sports updates from Frisco

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, May 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

An Iowa man is in the Minnehaha County jail this morning, accused of robbing a Sioux Falls bank.

Two Sioux Falls High School students are dead and 4 other people are hospitalized after a crash in Sioux Falls Saturday night.

There’s a COVID-19 vaccination event in Sisseton, South Dakota today.

Come next fall, the Sioux Falls School District is set to see enrollment changes.

Thousands of SDSU fans will be heading to Texas this weekend.

If you didn’t get tickets to the game, KELOLAND Sports has you covered. We will bring you live reports from Frisco beginning on Friday.

A new 30-foot-tall attraction in Hill City is officially the largest carving of Smokey Bear in the world.