KOTG: Avera thanks partners from mass testing site, Gov. Noem still concerned about tribal checkpoints and cold temperatures continue

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

The number of active cases has been rising following last week’s mass tests for Smithfield Foods workers and their families.

S.D. COVID-19 update: 57 new active cases, 40 recoveries and 684 tests

Medical workers weren’t the only ones at last week’s COVID test site at Washington High School.

Avera says interpreters key to drive-thru COVID testing site

Governor Kristi Noem says she’s heard stories about people not being able to get through and worries that ambulances and other essential services might not be able to gain access to the reservations.

Checkpoints standoff intensifies between two tribal governments and South Dakota governor

It’s another cool morning in KELOLAND with temperatures ranging from the 20s in northeast KELOLAND to the low 40s in south-central South Dakota. 

Storm Center Update – Tuesday AM May 12

Sturgis motorcycle welder and Strider Bikes in Rapid City teamed up to print 3D masks.

Sturgis motorcycle welder and Rapid City business team up to print 3D masks for frontline workers

School districts are approaching the end of what has been an unusual spring that saw students and faculty adjust to distance learning.

Semester tests different this year for SF School District

At the Gateway Lounge, owner Jackson Rentschler says his crowds were big over the Mother’s Day weekend, but he says his patrons were respectful of each other and kept their distance from one another.

Businesses glad to be back open

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests