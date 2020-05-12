KOTG: Avera thanks partners from mass testing site, Gov. Noem still concerned about tribal checkpoints and cold temperatures continue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Here's everything you need to know as you begin your day.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says COVID-19 case counts in the city will likely significantly increase over the next several days. He says the city is monitoring the percentage of positive cases and hospitalizations in Sioux Falls. Some businesses in the city are reopening after the city council on Thursday passed an ordinance to ease restrictions. Additionally, TenHaken says it's a good idea to wear a mask, since it could help protect other people you come into contact with.