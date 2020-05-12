KOTG: Avera thanks partners from mass testing site, Gov. Noem still concerned about tribal checkpoints and cold temperatures continue

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.
The number of active cases has been rising following last week’s mass tests for Smithfield Foods workers and their families.
Medical workers weren’t the only ones at last week’s COVID test site at Washington High School.
Governor Kristi Noem says she’s heard stories about people not being able to get through and worries that ambulances and other essential services might not be able to gain access to the reservations.
It’s another cool morning in KELOLAND with temperatures ranging from the 20s in northeast KELOLAND to the low 40s in south-central South Dakota.
Sturgis motorcycle welder and Strider Bikes in Rapid City teamed up to print 3D masks.
School districts are approaching the end of what has been an unusual spring that saw students and faculty adjust to distance learning.
At the Gateway Lounge, owner Jackson Rentschler says his crowds were big over the Mother’s Day weekend, but he says his patrons were respectful of each other and kept their distance from one another.
