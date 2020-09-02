KOTG: Avera chosen to study COVID-19 treatments, a rescue in Pennington County and warm weather returns

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day! 

A 30-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing a long list of charges including aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

Man arrested for domestic assault, biting police officers

Sioux Falls police have released more details on last week’s deadly incident near the Empire Mall.  

Police identify victim from Friday incident near Empire Mall

Crews in Western KELOLAND were kept busy after a car went down an embankment.

Crews rescue one after car goes down embankment in Pennington County

Avera is getting involved in the effort to find effective ways to treat and prevent COVID-19.

Avera to start clinical studies on experimental antibody therapy

Rapid City’s ice arena and swimming pool are back in business. 

Rapid City’s Roosevelt Swim Center and Ice Arena are back in business

