KOTG: Authorities searching for 3 missing inmates, COVID-19 death toll at 943 in S.D. and Rapid City meeting on possible mask mandate

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

A weekend pursuit in Lincoln County reached speeds around 100 mph, ended with a crash and an arrest.

South Dakota authorities are looking for three escaped minimum-security state prison inmates.

We now know the name of the man who died in a Wednesday morning crash in Spink County.

South Dakota health officials reported one new death from the coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll to 943.

The Rapid City Council will consider issuing a mask mandate for the city during a special meeting Monday.

Giving Tuesday each year promotes the idea of helping nonprofits and charities in your community.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!