KOTG: Authorities searching for 3 missing inmates, COVID-19 death toll at 943 in S.D. and Rapid City meeting on possible mask mandate

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

A weekend pursuit in Lincoln County reached speeds around 100 mph, ended with a crash and an arrest.

Man arrested following high-speed pursuit

South Dakota authorities are looking for three escaped minimum-security state prison inmates. 

South Dakota authorities search for three escaped inmates

We now know the name of the man who died in a Wednesday morning crash in Spink County.

South Dakota authorities release name of Conde man killed in crash

South Dakota health officials reported one new death from the coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll to 943.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 801 total new cases; Death toll rises to 943; Active cases at 16,930

The Rapid City Council will consider issuing a mask mandate for the city during a special meeting Monday.

Rapid City to consider mask mandate at special meeting

Giving Tuesday each year promotes the idea of helping nonprofits and charities in your community.

Ways to lend a helping hand for Giving Tuesday

