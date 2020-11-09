KOTG: Authorities investigating suspicious death near Brandon, deer management in Sioux Falls and a cooler forecast this week

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

A grassfire led to a grim discovery in eastern Minnehaha County this weekend.

Body found in ditch east of Brandon; Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office investigating

South Dakota authorities are investigating a deadly car-pedestrian crash in Day County. 

Authorities investigating fatal vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Day County

We now know the names of the people who died in a two-vehicle crash in Bon Homme County.

Authorities release names from fatal UTV-vehicle crash near Tyndall

Sioux Falls Police are asking the public’s help to locate a missing woman.

Sioux Falls Police need help locating missing woman

For the past six years, the city has tried reducing the number of deer through a management program that includes harvesting the animals to keep drivers safe.

The city to begin thinning deer population

The Canton Volunteer Fire Department is in the market for new recruits, and recently lowered the minimum age to join from 21 to 18.

Canton Fire Department gets creative in search for new recruits

Finding enough volunteer firefighters isn’t a problem unique to Canton.

Who will put out the fire? Officials say it’s getting tough to find, keep volunteer firefighters

