KOTG: Police investigating motorcycle crash; Superheroes, everyday heroes join forces; S.F. pools busy due to record heat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Sunday! Here’s all you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly weekend crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle north of Aberdeen.

Man killed in motorcycle crash north of Aberdeen

After being involved in a crash involving their motorcycle nearly a week ago, KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen and his wife, were both discharged from the hospital Saturday.

KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen and his wife return home following motorcycle crash

Batman, Captain America and other superheroes were showcasing what it means to be a hero at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, and they weren’t alone.

Showing Sioux Falls the heart of a hero and giving to the Children’s Miracle Network

A 7-year-old boy in Harrisburg offered customers a break from the heat Saturday by selling refreshments to benefit a local dog rescue Saturday.

‘It just makes me happy’: A Harrisburg 7-year-old’s mission to help a local dog rescue

As the temperatures climbed all across KELOLAND, people were patiently taking their place in line to escape the oppressive weekend heat.

Crowds flock to Sioux Falls pools during record heat

