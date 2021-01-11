KOTG: Authorities investigating deaths at Lake Poinsett; USD, SDSU optimistic for spring; lawmakers look forward to 2021 legislative session

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

South Dakota authorities say an 8-year-old boy and a 60-year-old man have died after their ATV fell through the ice at Lake Poinsett Saturday night.

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash south of Madison on Friday.

Mitchell police are investigating a fatal shooting over the weekend.

KELOLAND college students will soon return to campus to begin a new semester.

South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson (R) is proposing a bill that would put an amendment into the United States Constitution to set the Supreme Court at having nine justices, which is the current number.

The 2021 South Dakota legislative session starts Tuesday, and there won’t be any shortage of topics for lawmakers to talk about this year.