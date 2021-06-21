KOTG: Authorities credit seat belts in crash; Siouxland Libraries reading kits; Cold cases in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, June 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is crediting seat belts for likely saving the life of a driver involved in a serious crash on Interstate 29 Saturday.

A Belle Fourche, South Dakota man has been identified in a deadly crash in the southern part of the city.

All month, KELOLAND Investigates has been looking into local cold cases. Monday night, we will spend a full hour looking back at more than a dozen unsolved crimes and disappearances. Including the 1999 killing of a Sioux Falls woman, whose body was discovered in her car.

The Siouxland Library is helping kids with their literacy skills through their new reading kits. They launched the kits in Mid-May. They are open for all ages.

