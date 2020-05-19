KOTG: Augustana holds parade for graduates, shooting suspect arrested and 70-degree weather

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.
A 17-year-old Sioux Falls boy is behind bars in Pennsylvania following a shooting last week where a delivery truck was hit.
Seven dog teams from Wyoming, Colorado and Montana made their way to the Black Hills over the weekend to search for two missing people.
If you were looking forward to a summer swim, you’ll have to wait until 2021 at least in Sioux Falls.
Augustana graduates got a unique send off Monday from staff and faculty members.
