KOTG: Art & Wine Walk returns; Suspect arrested after 8th and Cleveland shooting; Authorities investigating crash near Lennox

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

As we start seeing warmer weather, more towns across KELOLAND will be hosting community events. That includes places like Mitchell, where tonight they will host their First Fridays on Main event.

Business owners looking forward to Mitchell’s “1st Fridays On Main” events

Local businesses in Sioux Falls are ready to kick off summer with the Downtown Sioux Falls Art & Wine Walk.

May Art and Wine Walk returns to Downtown Sioux Falls

Authorities in Lincoln County are investigating a crash just west of Lennox.

Authorities investigating two-vehicle crash near Lennox

One man was arrested after a gun was fired at mobile home park in Meade County.

Sioux Falls police are investigating an overnight shooting in eastern sioux falls, near 8th street and Cleveland avenue.

UPDATE: One person injured after shooting near 8th and Cleveland, suspect arrested

Two people are waking up behind bars this morning, accused of taking a man’s car.

Two people arrested following car theft early Thursday morning

