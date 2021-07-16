KOTG: Arrests made following break-ins in Brookings County; state pen warden and deputy warden fired; Poker Run for the Children’s Home Society

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, July 16! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

We have an update on the recent string of thefts in the town of White, South Dakota we first told you about last month.

Less than two days after being put on administrative leave. Gov. Kristi Noem has has fired the warden and deputy warden of the state penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

In Brule County recent rains have given some farmers a bit of a reprieve.

This weekend you can help families in need just by riding your motorcycle. Those Guys ABATE, is holding its annual Poker Run for the Children’s Home Society on Sunday.

