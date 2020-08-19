KOTG: Arrest made from gas station shooting, Yankton County dealing with COVID-19 increase and sex trafficking arrests at Sturgis Rally

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day! 

Sioux Falls Police have arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting outside an east side convenience store. 

Police arrest 16-year-old in connection with Shop N Cart shooting

State and federal authorities arrested eight men in connection with an investigation into sex trafficking at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Eight arrested in sex trafficking investigation at Sturgis

A scary moment for one woman after her vehicle ended up in a diversion channel near Baltic. 

Vehicle ends up in diversion channel near Baltic

Yankton County is one area in the state seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Yankton County sees a surge in COVID-19 cases

The pandemic caused passenger numbers to plummet 93 percent at the Rapid City Regional Airport, compared to the previous year. Now, the Airport is seeing those numbers go back up.

Rapid City Airport passenger numbers continue to grow

It may seem like just another coffee shop, but Yakkity Yak Coffee Shack’s employees will give you the pick-me-up you’ve been looking for. 

Coffee shop with employees of different abilities opens in Sioux Falls

