KOTG: Another teenage suspect arrested from early Dec. homicide, search continues in Day County and 3-5 inches of snow expected Tuesday

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Sioux Falls police have uncovered what they believe is another person involved in “drug deal gone wrong” that left a teenage boy dead.

Sioux Falls homicide investigation turns up 4th possible suspect

Police are also investigating a Christmas Day incident.

Police investigating Christmas Day assault

On Monday, The South Dakota Civil Air Patrol was once again flying over Day County, searching for Amy Dougherty.

SD Civil Air Patrol joins search for missing Day County woman

Tuesday will be a good day for indoor projects as the winter storm moves in. South Dakota’s Department of Transportation wants you to be ready. 

South Dakota DOT preparing for upcoming storm

People are willing to come a long way to strap on their skis at Great Bear Ski Valley.

Great Bear draws big holiday crowds for opening day

The annual Heroes Behind the Badges blood drive kicked off Monday as a friendly competition between the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and police department to see who can receive more blood donations.

25th annual ‘Heroes Behind the Badges’ blood drive kicked off Monday

The snow is fairly widespread across the region. You can see the activity moving to the east and northeast.

Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, December 29th

