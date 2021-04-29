KOTG: Amendment A in Supreme Court; Levitt at the Falls announcement; Kingswood Rummage Sales

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, April 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Now comes the waiting for the South Dakota Supreme Court to decide whether voters changed the state constitution to allow marijuana use by people age 21 and older.

The Levitt at the Falls is announcing the rest of its shows for the 20-21 season. The music will return June 11 with the Grammy Award-winning band, Ranky Tanky, as the opening act. The rest of the shows will be announced at 10 a.m. KELOLAND News will live stream the announcement KELOLAND.com

The NFL Draft begins today and a few local athletes are hoping to hear their name called.

It’s going to be a busy day out on the water in the Chamberlain-Oacoma area. Hundreds of anglers from all over the country are participating in the National Walleye Tour that kicked off this morning.

Shoppers have another chance today to find some treasures at the Kingswood Rummage Sales in Sioux Falls.

