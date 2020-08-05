KOTG: Amazon coming to SF, Sturgis gearing up for rally crowds and life jacket program at Wall Lake

Authorities say 30-year-old Cody Schmidt is the victim from Monday’s homicide.

Victim identified in Monday homicide investigation

A 19-year old woman is facing charges following a Tuesday morning rollover crash in Sioux Falls. 

UPDATE: Two arrested from early morning rollover crash in central Sioux Falls

Following a second drowning at Wall Lake, neighbors are stepping up efforts to protect swimmers. 

Life jacket station being added at Wall Lake

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is a go. Several businesses say they are prepared.

Crews hard at work getting ready for Sturgis rally

The Palace City Pre-Sturgis Party is happening in Mitchell Thursday night from 5-10 p.m.  

Pre-Sturgis party set for Thursday in Mitchell

Last night on KELOLAND News At 6, we were the first to break the story about Amazon coming to Sioux Falls. 

Amazon is planning on coming to South Dakota

