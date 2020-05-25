KOTG: A different look for SF ‘State of the City’ address, Golf Courses loosen restrictions and Virtual Graduation for SF Seniors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Here is your Memorial Day Monday KELOLAND On The Go:

South Dakota saw an increase in positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to the state’s Department of Health.

Mayor Paul TenHaken’s State of the City Address will look a little different this year.

Local golf courses are beginning to loosen their COVID-19 restrictions.

1,564 seniors graduated from Sioux Falls public high schools this year, and Sunday they were celebrated with a virtual commencement ceremony.

Rain is in the forecast for south and south eastern South Dakota on Memorial Day. Learn more below:

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.