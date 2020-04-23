KOTG: 989 COVID-19 cases related to Smithfield Foods, SFFR crews respond to house fire and rain chances ahead

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Here’s what you need to know to start the day.   

A home in western Sioux Falls was damaged from a fire late Wednesday night. 

SFFR responds to house fire in western Sioux Falls

We have a pleasant start to the day in KELOLAND as we watch developing shower chances ahead the next couple of days.

Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, April 23rd

Nearly 1,000 COVID-19 cases are linked to the Smithfield Foods outbreak. Governor Kristi Noem says the USDA is working with the CDC to finalize the Smithfield report. 

Noem says South Dakotans need to stay the course with social distancing

Sioux Falls is on track for COVID-19 cases to peak in mid-May and officials are working on an isolation plan for patients who test positive.

Isolation plan in the works for COVID-19 patients in Sioux Falls

Last week’s closure of the Smithfield Foods plant is causing some uncertainty for area pork producers.

Smithfield Foods closure impacting those in the hog business

President Trump is using a three-phased approach to help state and local officials reopen their economies.  Governor Kristi Noem has created a medical review committee to examine that plan.

Governor Noem creates committee to examine President Trump’s plan to reopen America

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss