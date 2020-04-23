KOTG: 989 COVID-19 cases related to Smithfield Foods, SFFR crews respond to house fire and rain chances ahead

Here’s what you need to know to start the day.

A home in western Sioux Falls was damaged from a fire late Wednesday night.

We have a pleasant start to the day in KELOLAND as we watch developing shower chances ahead the next couple of days.

Nearly 1,000 COVID-19 cases are linked to the Smithfield Foods outbreak. Governor Kristi Noem says the USDA is working with the CDC to finalize the Smithfield report.

Sioux Falls is on track for COVID-19 cases to peak in mid-May and officials are working on an isolation plan for patients who test positive.

Last week’s closure of the Smithfield Foods plant is causing some uncertainty for area pork producers.

President Trump is using a three-phased approach to help state and local officials reopen their economies. Governor Kristi Noem has created a medical review committee to examine that plan.

