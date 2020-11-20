KOTG: 8th Street bridge reopening in Sioux Falls, a new Christmas Market and more than 400 businesses take Safer SF pledge

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

A shooting Thursday afternoon on the southeast side of Sioux Falls sent a 19-year-old man to the hospital.

Sioux Falls police investigating a shooting near 57th and Cliff

Sioux Falls police are investigating an incident at the Delux Motel on west 12th Street.

Police investigating incident at hotel in Sioux Falls

One man is in the hospital with life threatening injuries following a car crash Wednesday night. Authorities say a car hit a pedestrian near 5th Street and Minnesota Avenue.

Car vs. pedestrian crash on Minnesota Avenue sends one person to the hospital

One man is dead following a two-vehicle crash north of Watertown.

Fatal two-vehicle crash north of Watertown

People in downtown Sioux Falls will soon be able to drive over the 8th Street bridge, once again.

Eighth Street bridge in downtown Sioux Falls to reopen Friday

Next Friday will be the start of a new holiday tradition in downtown Sioux Falls with the Pavilion Christmas Market.

The Pavilion Christmas Market, the start of a new holiday tradition

Over 400 businesses in Sioux Falls have committed to helping slow the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

Hundreds of businesses committing to keeping Sioux Falls safe

