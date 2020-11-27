KOTG: 849 empty chairs, rollover crash leads to DUI arrest in Harrisburg and a new auditor for Minnehaha County

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go.

A 22-year-old man is dead following a crash in Spink County Wednesday morning.

A 23-year-old woman is facing a DUI charge after authorities say she crashed her car into a creek in Harrisburg Thursday morning. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened near Cliff Avenue and Willow Street.

Minnehaha County will have a new auditor starting in 2021.

The South Dakota Health Department did not give a COVID-19 case update on Thanksgiving. Instead, today’s update will include data from Wednesday and Thursday.

There was a lonely chill to the overcast morning as a pastor began his prayer shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday before row upon row of seats with no one to fill them. Eight hundred, forty nine empty chairs, to be exact — the number of South Dakotans who had died, to that point, from COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health.

Sheri Nelson is the suicide prevention director with the Helpline Center and says there are resources to turn to if you find yourself struggling.

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.