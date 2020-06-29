KOTG: 838 active COVID-19 cases in S.D., Pennington County Republican Party announces possible exposure and hot weather ahead

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

One person is dead following a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon west of Lead.

On Sunday, the South Dakota Department of Health announced the state has 6,681 total positive COVID-19 cases with 838 of those cases being active.

The Pennington County Republican Party is warning members that they may have been exposed to the coronavirus at an event after one attendee tested positive last week.

What a year it has been for the Sioux Falls Class of 2020, but even with all the challenges and obstacles they had to overcome, students at O’Gorman High School were able to celebrate their accomplishments one last time Saturday. 

The University of South Dakota is already planning for a new normal, once classes start in August. 

There’s no shortage of heat around today with highs well into the 90s.

