KOTG: 838 active COVID-19 cases in S.D., Pennington County Republican Party announces possible exposure and hot weather ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Begin your day with all you need to know in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go.

What a year it has been for the Sioux Falls Class of 2020, but even with all the challenges and obstacles they had to overcome. Students at O'Gorman High School were able to celebrate their accomplishments one last time Saturday. 205 students at O'Gorman High School took part in the first-ever commencement at McEneaney Field. A school year that started with tornadoes and ended with a global pandemic, the class of 2020 lived through a part of history.