KOTG: 80th Sturgis Rally will happen, meat prices slowly coming down and landmark LGQBT decision

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

A lot of meat plants are now back online and as a result meat prices are slowly coming back down too.

Meat prices slowly coming back down

University officials are looking at the best ways for everyone to have a safe return to campus this fall.

Dakota State University preparing for return of students to campus

Despite COVID-19, the Sturgis Motorcycle rally will go on. In an 8-1 vote Monday night, city council members decided to go ahead with the 80th annual event which is just two months away.

Sturgis City Council decides to go ahead with the 80th annual event

New changes to the Paycheck Protection Program give business owners more flexibility and allow more people to apply. 

New rule means Watertown business owner may now qualify for Paycheck Protection loan

It’s a landmark decision giving job protection to the LGBTQ community.

Sioux Falls Pride members call SCOTUS decision a victory for LGBTQ+ workers

