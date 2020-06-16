KOTG: 80th Sturgis Rally will happen, meat prices slowly coming down and landmark LGQBT decision

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.
A lot of meat plants are now back online and as a result meat prices are slowly coming back down too.
University officials are looking at the best ways for everyone to have a safe return to campus this fall.
Despite COVID-19, the Sturgis Motorcycle rally will go on. In an 8-1 vote Monday night, city council members decided to go ahead with the 80th annual event which is just two months away.
New changes to the Paycheck Protection Program give business owners more flexibility and allow more people to apply.
It’s a landmark decision giving job protection to the LGBTQ community.
Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.