KOTG: 7 homicides in Rapid City this year, Sioux Falls woman shares story of losing husband to COVID-19 and the first day of school of SFSD

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Rapid City police are investigating Monday night’s homicide deaths. 

Rapid City Police investigate two homicides at Thomson Park

We did some digging and found 7 people have been killed in homicides this year in Rapid City, with 5 just this month. 

Rapid City Police investigate two homicides at Thomson Park

An Aberdeen man faces charges in connection with another man’s death overnight Tuesday.

Aberdeen police make arrest in death investigation

A Sioux Falls woman has a message for everyone about COVID-19. Karen Van Vooren lost her husband Paul back in June to the virus.  

Widow of COVID-19 victim remembers her husband of 40 years

A University of South Dakota student was determined to start classes on time despite having brain surgery just a week prior. 

USD student happy to be back on campus after brain surgery

Students in the Sioux Falls School District are returning to school starting on Thursday morning.

First day of school for Sioux Falls School District: What you need know

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests