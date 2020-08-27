KOTG: 7 homicides in Rapid City this year, Sioux Falls woman shares story of losing husband to COVID-19 and the first day of school of SFSD

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Rapid City police are investigating Monday night’s homicide deaths.

We did some digging and found 7 people have been killed in homicides this year in Rapid City, with 5 just this month.

An Aberdeen man faces charges in connection with another man’s death overnight Tuesday.

A Sioux Falls woman has a message for everyone about COVID-19. Karen Van Vooren lost her husband Paul back in June to the virus.

A University of South Dakota student was determined to start classes on time despite having brain surgery just a week prior.

Students in the Sioux Falls School District are returning to school starting on Thursday morning.

