KOTG: 42-year-old Sioux Falls man needs double lung transplant after getting COVID-19, teens arrested for robbery and FBI investigation of Capitol riot continues

Two teenagers are facing charges in a robbery at a Sioux Falls gas station.

The day after the attack on the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, members of South Dakota’s congressional delegation condemned the violence but also looked ahead.

President Trump is now speaking out against the attack on Capitol Hill.

A Sioux Falls pastor sees the violent protests at the U.S. Capitol as a symptom of a county that’s spiritually lost.

A 42-year-old Sioux Falls husband and father of five took to Facebook Live to say his goodbyes from his Sanford Hospital room. Nathan Foote says his only hope to survive is a double lung transplant. But due to COVID-19 the demand for the procedure has grown and there is a shortage of donors.

Cold air will hold to our north for now. We are watch a system late next week that could deliver a shot of cold to parts of the United States.

