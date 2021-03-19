KOTG: 3 cases of U.K. coronavirus variant in SD; Phase 1E starts Monday; Help wanted in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! Start your day with KELOLAND On The go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

There’s been another case of the UK variant of the coronavirus reported in South Dakota. That brings the total number of the new strain now to three and they’re all in Minnehaha County.

Starting Monday, South Dakotans that are in group Phase 1E will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine. That includes essential workers and critical infrastructure industries, meaning those in the restaurant industry can sign up.

Many Sioux Falls shops and restaurants are having a tough time finding enough workers for the expected increase in business this spring and summer as pandemic restrictions are lifted.

The long time CEP of Feeding South Dakota is retiring. During his more than 22 years as leader of the organization, Gassen oversaw the creation and implementation of multiple new programs that provide food assistance to needy families across the state.

From the basketball court to an indoor race track covered in syrup… This weekend the Sioux Falls Arena is hosting the The Concrete Challenge on SYRUP. The sticky substance gives the racers traction on the slick concrete.

