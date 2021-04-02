KOTG: 29-year-old man loses battle with COVID-19; Red Flag Warning; Sen. Thune tours St. Francis House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday! Start your day with KELOLAND On The go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

One man is dead after a Thursday Morning crash south of Volga. Early Thursday morning, a car was heading south near the intersection of 464th Avenue and 220th Street when the driver failed to take a curve. The car went off the road and rolled. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Crews battling the Schroeder Fire near Rapid City are making progress on fire fighting efforts. As of Thursday, firefighters have been able to contain 86-percent of the fire, which has burned 2,200 acres.

A business in Irene, South Dakota hosted a fundraiser Thursday night for a worker with COVID-19 who died last month. Josh Buss was just 29, leaving behind a wife and 2-year-old daughter.

After a local family made their dream of opening a cafe a reality, they then had to face the challenges of a global pandemic. La Luna Cafe is owned and operated by the Jaimes family. They say watching businesses across the country close down has been scary, and even more so, devastating.

The St. Francis house in Sioux Falls might not be around today, if it hadn’t been for Senator John Thune and his staff. So on Thursday the organization that helps people down on their luck waned to say thank you. They hosted the senator and gave him a tour of the new facility built in 2019. Executive Director Julie Becker says the IRS was holding up their construction, so Thune and his staff helped them cut through the red tape.

If you’re not ready to head to church to celebrate Easter, there are several opportunities to catch a service on TV or online. KELOLAND Media group will carry services from several local churches over the next few days. Nearly all of the services airing on TV will also be shown on KELOLAND.com.

