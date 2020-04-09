KOTG: 259 positive COVID-19 cases in SF area, Beadle County holds steady and PPE sterilization in Rapid City

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Here’s what you need to know to start the day.   

It’s the largest increase the state has seen in a single day. Wednesday morning, the South Dakota Health Department confirmed 73 new cases of COVID-19.

COVID-19 case numbers approach 400 in South Dakota; 48 new recovery cases

More than 80 employees at Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls have tested positive for COVID-19.

More than 80 employees at Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls test positive for COVID-19

Beadle County has the third most positive cases in South Dakota, and was the first to see a substantial increase. Their cases have stayed steady at 21 for about a week now.

Beadle County positive COVID-19 cases remain at 21

Personal protective equipment is needed now more than ever. That’s why Monument Health is finding a way to properly sterilize masks so they can be reused.

Monument Health uses UV rays to safely sterilize and reuse masks

One Sioux Falls business is buying meals for those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

MRG Sports & Promo buys meals for those on the front lines thanks to t-shirt sales and donations

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss