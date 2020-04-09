KOTG: 259 positive COVID-19 cases in SF area, Beadle County holds steady and PPE sterilization in Rapid City

Here’s what you need to know to start the day.

It’s the largest increase the state has seen in a single day. Wednesday morning, the South Dakota Health Department confirmed 73 new cases of COVID-19.

More than 80 employees at Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls have tested positive for COVID-19.

Beadle County has the third most positive cases in South Dakota, and was the first to see a substantial increase. Their cases have stayed steady at 21 for about a week now.

Personal protective equipment is needed now more than ever. That’s why Monument Health is finding a way to properly sterilize masks so they can be reused.

One Sioux Falls business is buying meals for those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

