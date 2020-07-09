KOTG: 21 arrests from Mount Rushmore protests, construction worker hurt in crash and Friday storm chances

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

For the third time in less than a year, the Full Circle Book Co-op in downtown Sioux Falls is cleaning up after a vandalism incident.

21 arrests have been made since last Friday’s protests near Keystone.

South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety says a 19-year-old construction worker has life threatening injuries after he was hit by a semi late Wednesday afternoon.

While prison inmates repay their debt to society, some of them are paying it forward.

Corrin GIllespie was able to use crutches to walk for graduation after having her right leg amputated below her knee a month earlier.

More organized storms are possible late Friday. There is an enhanced risk of severe weather in the area shaded in orange.

