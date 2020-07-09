KOTG: 21 arrests from Mount Rushmore protests, construction worker hurt in crash and Friday storm chances

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

For the third time in less than a year, the Full Circle Book Co-op in downtown Sioux Falls is cleaning up after a vandalism incident. 

Full Circle Book Co-op deals with vandalism for third time in less than a year

21 arrests have been made since last Friday’s protests near Keystone. 

21 arrests made in Keystone protest last Friday

South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety says a 19-year-old construction worker has life threatening injuries after he was hit by a semi late Wednesday afternoon.

UPDATE: Construction worker struck by semi

While prison inmates repay their debt to society, some of them are paying it forward. 

Prison inmates donate to local non-profits

Corrin GIllespie was able to use crutches to walk for graduation after having her right leg amputated below her knee a month earlier. 

Sioux Falls student faces amputation with grace and graduates

More organized storms are possible late Friday. There is an enhanced risk of severe weather in the area shaded in orange.

Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, July 9th

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests