KOTG: 2,000 active COVID-19 cases in S.D., KELOLAND Media Group hosting pet food drive and overnight storms

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

On Friday, we expect to learn more about a deadly pedestrian crash late last night near the Empire Mall.

Police investigate deadly pedestrian crash near Empire Mall

South Dakotans, who’ve come into contact with COVID-19 but don’t show any symptoms, can still expect to be tested, despite the new CDC recommendation that they shouldn’t.

Testing of asymptomatic South Dakotans to continue, despite new CDC recommendation

South Dakota set a record for new coronavirus cases and reached a record 2,000 active cases.

DOH says while COVID-19 cases rising, the public can reduce spread

Friday is the annual KELOLAND pet food drive. 

KELOLAND Media Group hosting pet food drive on Friday

The Tallgrass Recovery Art Show today in Sioux Falls is giving people dealing with addiction to drugs and alcohol an outlet to talk about it.

Art show features stories of addiction and recovery

It was a busy night in weather as a line of storms with strong winds moved across KELOLAND.

Overnight storm damage in KELOLAND

Strong winds started in western South Dakota Thursday evening and moved east overnight.  The strongest wind gust of 104 mph was reported near Hayes at 11 p.m. 

Storm Center Update – Friday AM August 28

