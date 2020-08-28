KOTG: 2,000 active COVID-19 cases in S.D., KELOLAND Media Group hosting pet food drive and overnight storms

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go.

On Friday, we expect to learn more about a deadly pedestrian crash late last night near the Empire Mall.

South Dakotans, who’ve come into contact with COVID-19 but don’t show any symptoms, can still expect to be tested, despite the new CDC recommendation that they shouldn’t.

South Dakota set a record for new coronavirus cases and reached a record 2,000 active cases.

Friday is the annual KELOLAND pet food drive.

The Tallgrass Recovery Art Show today in Sioux Falls is giving people dealing with addiction to drugs and alcohol an outlet to talk about it.

It was a busy night in weather as a line of storms with strong winds moved across KELOLAND.

Strong winds started in western South Dakota Thursday evening and moved east overnight. The strongest wind gust of 104 mph was reported near Hayes at 11 p.m.

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.