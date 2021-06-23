KOTG: 19-year-old grand theft suspect arrested; Ravnsborg doesn’t want cameras at his trial; Burn bans issued during drought

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, June 23. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Sioux Falls teen is behind bars this morning, accused of breaking into a handful of dealerships and getting away with nine stolen cars.

South Dakota’s Attorney General does not want cameras in the courtroom when he goes on trial.

While the weather has been slightly cooler this week… drought conditions still remain in place.

Fans of ballet have a chance to see a one-of-a-kind performance Wednesday night. The show is called, ‘Only Human.’ A show that’s meant to reflect our desires to connect.