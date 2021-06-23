KOTG: 19-year-old grand theft suspect arrested; Ravnsborg doesn’t want cameras at his trial; Burn bans issued during drought

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, June 23. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Sioux Falls teen is behind bars this morning, accused of breaking into a handful of dealerships and getting away with nine stolen cars.

19-year-old man arrested after Grand Jury indictment issued for multiple stolen vehicles

South Dakota’s Attorney General does not want cameras in the courtroom when he goes on trial.

Ravnsborg doesn’t want cameras in the courtroom at his trial

While the weather has been slightly cooler this week… drought conditions still remain in place.

Burn bans issued for Lincoln and Turner Counties

Fans of ballet have a chance to see a one-of-a-kind performance Wednesday night. The show is called, ‘Only Human.’ A show that’s meant to reflect our desires to connect.

SD Ballet’s ‘Only Human’ dances its way to the Washington Pavilion Thursday night

