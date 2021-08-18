KOTG: 18-year-old arrested in homicide; Harrisburg school shooter faces rape charge; Sioux Falls advances medical marijuana ordinances

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

An 18-year-old is behind bars in connection with Sioux Falls’ first homicide of 2021.

The Harrisburg School shooter is now an adult and accused of a new crime. Mason Buhl shot his principal in 2015, when he was still a teenager. Now he’s 22 years old and charged with rape in Hughes County.

Authorities in east-central South Dakota are asking for the public’s help in finding and escaped inmate. 27-year-old Cody Summerside left housing for minimum security inmates in Huron without permission on Tuesday.

We have some good news to share about a staple of Downtown Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls City Council has advanced ordinances that deal with medical marijuana licensing and zoning.

Construction is about to start on the latest project in Downtown Sioux Falls. A groundbreaking for the new Steel District is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the old Sioux Steel site. The project will have a hotel, convention center, restaurant space, plus apartments and condos.

