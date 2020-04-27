KOTG: 11 COVID-19 deaths, reconstruction on 8th Street Bridge and more 70-degree weather

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

Sioux Falls police responded to the Arnold’s Park Apartments at West Bailey Street and North Prairie Avenue at 10 p.m. Sunday for reports of gunshots. 

Police investigate gunshots fire at apartment complex in western Sioux Falls

The latest COVID-19 numbers from the South Dakota Department of Health now include 11 deaths, more than 2,200 positive cases and just over 1,200 recovered cases. 

Sunday’s COVID-19 update: One new death reported in the state

Futurecast shows lots of sunshine today, but another wave of rain chances will move into KELOLAND Monday night.

Storm Center Update- Monday AM, April 27th

While classrooms are sitting empty across KELOLAND, one lab at the School of Mines is busy making hand sanitizers for health care workers.

School of Mines makes hand sanitizer for frontline workers

The reconstruction project of the historic 8th Street bridge in downtown Sioux Falls is underway and due to the coronavirus pandemic and other factors, the timing of remodeling the bridge couldn’t be better.

Remodeling of 8th Street Bridge is underway

A famous DIY couple is tapping a former KELOLAND couple for a new reality show.

Chip and Joanna Gaines give former KELOLAND couple their own reality show

