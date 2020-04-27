KOTG: 11 COVID-19 deaths, reconstruction on 8th Street Bridge and more 70-degree weather

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

Sioux Falls police responded to the Arnold’s Park Apartments at West Bailey Street and North Prairie Avenue at 10 p.m. Sunday for reports of gunshots.

The latest COVID-19 numbers from the South Dakota Department of Health now include 11 deaths, more than 2,200 positive cases and just over 1,200 recovered cases.

Futurecast shows lots of sunshine today, but another wave of rain chances will move into KELOLAND Monday night.

While classrooms are sitting empty across KELOLAND, one lab at the School of Mines is busy making hand sanitizers for health care workers.

The reconstruction project of the historic 8th Street bridge in downtown Sioux Falls is underway and due to the coronavirus pandemic and other factors, the timing of remodeling the bridge couldn’t be better.

A famous DIY couple is tapping a former KELOLAND couple for a new reality show.

