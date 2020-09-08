KOTG: 10 inches of snow in Lead, SFPD investigating robbery and Labor Day classes for S.D. colleges

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.
Reports as much as 10 inches of snowfall have been reported in the Black Hills as of 5:30 a.m. CDT Tuesday.
Sioux Fall Police are investigating an overnight robbery in eastern Sioux Falls.
A priest recently tapped by Pope Francis to be made a bishop for a Minnesota diocese has resigned after an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor surfaced before he could take up his post.
Labor Day brought a steady stream of travelers to Sioux Falls Regional Airport on Monday.
While many had Labor Day off, classes were still in session at South Dakota’s 6 public universities.
The first-round tournament of the Sanford International starts Friday, but the week leading up isn’t shy of ways to get fans excited.
