SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

There will be another court hearing for Joel Koskan this week in Pierre.

The combination of the mild temperatures, dry conditions and gusty winds are bringing concerns over fire danger.

It has been a beautiful day across KELOLAND…complete with above average temperatures and plentiful amounts of sunshine.

A 23-year-old used a rifle to kill four people — including a close friend of the governor — Monday at the Louisville bank where he was an employee, authorities said.

The abortion pill Mifepristone is due to be pulled off the shelf by Friday unless the court’s issue a stay preventing a judge’s order from taking effect. That’s setting up a potential legal fight which could go all the way to the highest court in the land.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.