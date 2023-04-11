SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

A former South Dakota legislative candidate whose pre-sentencing investigation report said he had a self-diagnosed addiction to pornography has pleaded guilty to two counts of incest involving a family member.

The fourth and final opportunity for the public to express thoughts on South Dakota’s proposed changes to K-12 standards for social studies and for career and technical education is set for Monday, April 17.

Yankton County is under a no-open burning policy today and that will continue into tomorrow.

Outside of northeastern KELOLAND, summer had made an early appearance…complete with record setting highs in some areas.

The Iowa Supreme Court will hear arguments over lifting the fetal heartbeat bill injunction Tuesday morning.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.