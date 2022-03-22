SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, March 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Minnesota man is behind bars this morning accused of kidnapping a South Dakota woman.

Rapid City police are looking for two missing teens.

Investigators are hoping an autopsy later today will shed light on a man’s body that was found in the Big Sioux River.

We have an update we first brought you Monday on KELOLAND This Morning. Sioux Falls police are hoping surveillance video will help them identify the person who opened fire outside the Eastway Bowl yesterday.

Imagine what it would be like to live with something like this? This home video of roaches in a Tzadik management property in Sioux Falls is not an isolated incident.

A KELOLAND animal shelter’s biggest fundraiser of the year is coming up. Paws to Celebrate is happening April 2nd at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

