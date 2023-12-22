SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday.

Minnehaha County authorities are dropping charges against the man arrested over the weekend for allegedly getting into a woman’s car and abducting her.

A crash involving at least two semis and a car has shut down Interstate 29 southbound, just north of Beresford.

One month after breaking $1 million in total sports wagers, Deadwood saw another strong sports betting month.

President Joe Biden is making thousands of people who were convicted of use and simple possession of marijuana on federal lands and in the District of Columbia eligible for pardons.

After a week of delays, the U.N. Security Council is set to vote today on a resolution that facilitates increased humanitarian aid to Gaza and demands the immediate and unconditional release of hostages.

The weather pattern will be quickly changing on Christmas Eve as a series of low pressure areas to our west begin to impact our weather.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.