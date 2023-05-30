SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, May 30. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

43-year-old Francis Lange went into a home in November of 2021. According to court documents, he shot everyone inside, including a child.

Two people were hospitalized after a plane crash near Larchwood, Iowa.

Sioux Falls police made an arrest related to a kidnapping early Sunday morning.

Five people remain unaccounted for, including two people whose remains may be in a pile of rubble at the site of a partially collapsed apartment building, officials of the city of Davenport, Iowa, said Tuesday.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Tuesday said he “absolutely” thinks Congress will quickly pass the legislation crafted by the White House and House GOP leadership to address the debt ceiling, even as the plan faces opposition on both sides.

America’s credit card balance has passed $1 trillion, or it’s about to, depending on whom you ask.

Nine people were injured Monday evening when gunfire erupted along a beachside promenade in Hollywood, Florida, sending people frantically running for cover along the crowded beach on Memorial Day.

Ahead of Pride month, Target announced it is removing certain items from its stores and making other changes to its LGBTQ+ merchandise nationwide, after an intense backlash from some customers including violent confrontations with its workers.

