SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 10. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

A Clark County man, who was wanted for kidnapping, is now behind bars in South Dakota.

The well-known cartoonist of Hagar the Horrible has died.

The Board of Education Standards is hosting its 3rd public hearing on proposed social studies standards Friday in Rapid City.

Hundreds of thousands are homeless after those deadly quakes rocked Turkey and Syria including many children who are now orphans.

Look for the mild weather trend to continue through early next week. There are changes coming by the middle of next week as 2 storm systems cross through the plains.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.