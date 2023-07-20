SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, July 20. Take a look at our top stories as you start your midday with KELOLAND On The GO.

We’re learning more details this midday about an incident at a gas station in central Sioux Falls.

South Dakota’s Attorney General says a Madison man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping a six-year-old boy.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County.

Communities in South Dakota will receive money from the US Department of Transportation to improve access to transit.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.